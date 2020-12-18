Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

STRONG indications emerged Friday that it is not yet Uhuru for Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, as there appears to be more trouble for him as the Senate began a fresh investigation into alleged misappropriation of N6.2 billion by the recently dissolved Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

According to the Senate, the said money was to provide palliatives to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on the people.

The Senate is carrying out the probe on NDDC following a petition submitted by an insider who acted as Chairman of the NDDC’s Palliatives Distribution committee, Sobomabo Jackrich.

According to Jackrich in the petition, the IMC led by its immediate past Managing Director, Meme Pondei merely squandered the fund, noting that he has all the evidence to support his allegations.

Speaking during the Investigation, Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Petitions, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, PDP, Ondo Central explained that as a lawmaker from the Niger Delta, he was not aware of any distribution of palliatives by NDDC in the region.

The Committee however stepped down the hearing after none of the affected NDDC officials showed up.

Meanwhile, the committee has insisted that Pondei and his team must appear to explain how the money that was set aside to benefit poor indigenes of the Niger Delta was utilized.

The meeting was adjourned to the 26th of January 2021.

Consequently, the Senate through its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Petition has summoned the immediate past Managing Director of the IMC, Pondei and the rest of his disbanded Committee to come forward to provide explanation to the allegation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

