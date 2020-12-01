Senate call for Service chiefs’ removal is cowardly – PANDEF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The apex socio-cultural Organization of the South-South geo-political zone, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has said another call by the Senate that President Muhammadu Buhari should sack his service chiefs was cowardly.

National Chairman of PANDEF, and former military Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (Rtd) who made the assertion yesterday in Uyo, stressed that what they should do rather was to bring to the attention of the president that the citizens are dissatisfied with the insecurity in the country and not to ask for the sack of Service chiefs.

His words, “First of all, the Senators themselves are not serious. It is not for them to say sack Service chiefs. They should rather inquire from the president what is causing this insecurity in the country because the security of the country is in his hands.

” If there is insecurity the person that will take the blame is the Commander-In-Chief the president), or are they afraid of accusing the Commander in Chief? Supposing the president sacks the service chiefs and the insecurity continues?

“The security situation is getting worse, people are dying. If the president now feels that to sack his Service chiefs is the answer, he will do it, but for the Senate to say sack Service chiefs, as far as I am concerned is cowardly”

Nkanga pointed out all these while Nigerians have been calling for the sack of the Service Chiefs and he (president) refused to do so, that the Same should know that there is something wrong.

He recalled, “and we (PANDEF) have made a statement on that much earlier, that the service chiefs removal may not necessarily end the insecurity in the country. The truth remains that Service chiefs are at a level lower than the Commander-in-Chief and they take orders from him.

“And every country wants to preserve its national interest. And we have said this before that defence policy is derivable from national interest and it is not the Service chiefs that tell us what the national interest is, it is the Commander-in-Chief”

