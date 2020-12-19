Selfish politicians frustrating security in Nigeria ― Kogi gov, Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said that certain politicians are frustrating the war against insecurity by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said those politicians are politicizing insecurity for selfish political and economic gains while describing them as enemy of the country.

Bello who stated this at the sideline of the Friday release of Kankara school children in Kastina state also decried the ‘political economy’ of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

“I congratulated the President, Kastina state government, parents and families of the recently released kidnapped schoolboys. I also lauded the Nigeria Army for their swift response.”

The Governor charged the head of security agencies in the country to act professionally and expose these persons sabotaging security efforts to the public so as to face the full wrath of the law and be known for who they truly are by the Nigerian people.

“The actions of those involved was targeted at pitching Nigerians against the administration of President Buhari and that of the All Progressive Congress; portraying both as a bad government and political party.”

Governor Bello posited that the security situations of the country post-2015 cannot be compared to the current situation being experienced in the nation as many of the recent occurrences have become political plots to label President Buhari’s government as not effective.

“I admonished other governors to rise up to the occasion and ensure that they secured their individual state which will translate into a secured nation.

“Anyone belonging to any political party, causing mayhem must be exposed and dealt with divisively”.

He mentioned that similar individuals were also involved in playing politics with the lives of the citizens of the country under the guise of Covid-19 and were already scheming to import vaccines and enforce people of the country to be vaccinated against their wish

“Another form of lockdown will cripple the nation’s economy and have a huge negative effect on the less privileged in the country.

“If leaders can not give the people what was due to them, they should not deny them of their freedom and livelihood.

“I challenged anyone who wants to fault my claims to speak up as such persons will be confronted with undoubtable and proven facts.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

