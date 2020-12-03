Security Sensitization: Dein of Agbor to partner with The Divine Smiles Foundation International

Kindly Share This Story:

Security challenges are growing all over the world so its pertinent for individuals, cooperate bodies and government to live up to their responsibilities. Security and safety of life will snowball to peaceful environment. In this regard, the organizers of Face of The World Nigeria Beauty, Face of Delta Beauty Pageant etc paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Dein of Agbor to collaborate with him on the forthcoming project.

“Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.” Proverb 22vs29. That is a word from the wisest man (Solomon) that ever lived in Bible times. If you are diligent, you would be outstanding. The above statement is a reflection of the Chairman, The Divine Smiles Foundation International and the organizer of Face of the world Nigeria and face of Edo Beauty Pageant , Prince Eerik A. Odigie who has been using his platform to style tourism and womanhood over the past 16 years in South South of Nigeria. Prince Eerik’s innovative and Diligence has drawn him before captains of industry, politicians, entertainers and celebrities who has always admired his passion and commitment to nurture a girl child in a secure and safe environment.

It was on this note that Prince Eerik A. Odigie lead a powerful delegation that consists of board of directors, management and staff of The Divine Smiles Foundation International and representative of the Igbo Youth Union Edo state, with their founder Amb. Prince Uche James Okoro to the Palace of the Dein of Agbor, His Royal Majesty Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi 1.

There are also two beauty Queens (Face of the world Nigeria and face of Delta beauty queen) who presented their pet projects “THE ARMED FORCES APPRECIATION CULTURAL DAY” a day to appreciate all armed forces and their families and also a day of sensitisation program to enlighten the masses on how to be security conscious and make their community, city and stay safe.

It was presented to the monarch who acknowledged the brain and beauty as a bedrock of any beauty Queens. The Dein of Agbor in his response promised to partner with the beauty queens to make it easier for them to deliver the pet projects in his community. The organizers of Face of Edo beauty pageant who was there with his beautiful wife, Princess Deborah Odigie also asked for permission from the monarch to organize the 4th edition of Face of Delta in his community while also presenting bini bronze, exercise books and five imported wheelchair to aid talented physically challenged individuals who are within the domain of the Dein of Agbor.

Also at the Palace were the founder of Igbo Union in Edo State, a former executive director, office of Edo State first lady, Ambassador Uche James Okoro. It was indeed a great time that will linger on in the mind of the host community.

