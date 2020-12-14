Breaking News
Security agencies have located the position of the abducted school children, Masari briefs Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Daura, Katsina State, received more briefing on children kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, with an assurance from Governor Aminu Bello Masari of steady progress to bring them out unharmed.

“We are making progress and the outlook is positive,’’ the Governor told newsmen after an hour meeting with the President, which started at 2pm.

The Governor, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of the state, Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on pertaining to safety and return to their homes.

Governor Masari according to Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity noted that security agencies had located the position of the children.

The Governor said the President was fully committed to the rescue of the school children, adding that it was only appropriate to visit the President and give him more details of rescue efforts.

Vanguard News Nigeria

