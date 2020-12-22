Secrets of becoming successful artiste in Nigeria – Manager Dan

Kindly Share This Story:

Talent manager and entrepreneur, Arowolo Daniel Oluwatosin popularly known as Manager Dan has shared some of the secrets of how artistes can thrive in the ever competitive music industry.

The multitalented artist manager and CEO of Online Music Streaming Platform Audiobakers says for any creative to thrive, they must be content creators which is the key factor that determines their longevity in the Nigerian music space.

“You can be an artist first but the most importantly is to be content creator, and understand how to keep your audience which you called fans engaged no matter how tangible they are”, says Manager Dan.

“Nigeria’s music industry has made significant strides over the last two decades, and is now arguably the most vibrant music sector in Africa. It has the highest number of internationally successful and decorated contemporary music acts. The music industry is changing globally, and Nigeria is not left out. There are a lot more opportunities for artistes to distribute and sell their music now than a decade ago. I strongly believe Nigeria music would penetrate every corner of the world soon”.

Speaking further, Dan who manages Zanku Records official producer, Mansa Jabulani describes his love for managing talents as a natural one. He notes that the ability to communicate and negotiate with properties clients is one aspect he loves most.

“Communicating and negotiating of deals and contracts. If there is something I love doing best, it would be opening and closing deals. Which leads to tons of communications between the two parties”.

On working with Mansa Jabulani, the Bariga born web developer said: “I would say its incredible and career challenging for me since it was my first time managing a music producer rather than performing artist. But working with Mansa Jabulani have really helped me key into the most fundamental part of the industry, which is awesome. I remember some years ago, going around seeking for artist attentions to work with us on their next projects”.

Manager Dan has been into career management for over 5yrs now and has since managed a good number of artistes who are doing very well for themselves till date.

