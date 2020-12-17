Breaking News
Secondus, women, others demand rescue of Kankara abducted boys

On 2:12 pm
By Dirisu Yakubu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Thursday, teamed up with hundreds of women and youths to demand the immediate and safe rescue of students abducted last week in Kankara, Katsina state by Boko Haram insurgents.

The women and youths who stormed the Presidential campaign headquarters of the PDP in Maitama, Abuja displayed sundry placards bearing such inscriptions as “Buhari has failed,” “Buhari, bring back our boys,” “Buhari values his cows more than human lives,” among others, said time has come for the President to throw in the towel, saying his inability to secure the nation is now glaring for all to see.

READ ALSO: Abducted Kankara students are in Zamfara, Masari tells BBC, CNN

Secondus who stood in solidarity with the peaceful protesters also noted that the situation in the country has become too dangerous for silence even as he called on the President to immediately bring the abducted students back and unhurt.

Details later…

