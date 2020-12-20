SEC denounces Famzhi Interbiz, warns against patronage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Sunday, denounced Famzhi Interbiz Limited, warning that the firm, its activities and the products it is offering were not registered or regulated by it.

In a statement in Abuja, SEC said that Famzhi Interbiz had earlier applied to it for registration, but despite failing to meet up with the requirements for registration, had continued to illegally solicit funds from the investing public through numerous unregistered and unapproved products.

To this end, SEC stated that it has referred the company to the appropriate law enforcement agency for criminal investigation and possible prosecution for violation of the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act 2007 and other relevant laws in Nigeria.

It said: “The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission has been drawn to the illegal fund management operation conducted by Famzhi Interbiz Limited.

“The Commission wishes to inform the public that Famzhi Interbiz Limited is not registered to operate in the Nigerian Capital Market. The company had applied to the Commission for registration to operate in the capital market but was unable to fulfil certain regulatory pre-conditions required for the grant of registration.

“Despite not being registered by the Commission, the company had proceeded to unlawfully solicit funds from the investing public on product(s) neither registered nor approved by the Commission, with the promise of a guaranteed return on investment in clear violation of the Securities and Investment Act (ISA) 2007.

“In view of the above, the SEC therefore advised the general public to always confirm the registration status of any entity offering fund management or any other capital market services from the Commission’s website, ‘https://sec.gov.ng/cmos/’ or by visiting any of the commission’s offices.

“Furthermore, any person who subscribes to any product of an unregistered entity or enters into any dealing with an entity, does so at his/her own risk.”

Famzhi, situated in Kubwa, Abuja, on its website, stated that it prioritizes the progress of its partners, adding that its vision is to deliver excellent, sustainable and fair financial returns to our partners in the fear of God.

The company, whose majority of its investors had petitioned the authorities to help recoup their investments in the firm, also said its mission is to build a long-term relationship with satisfied partners, provide financial support and become a formidable business in Nigeria by year 2020.

The company said it is into agro-business, oil and gas, transportation, consulting, real estate, education, fashion and real estate, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

