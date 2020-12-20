Seahorse named Africa’s Best World Class Lubricant Products Company of Year 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Sea Horse Lubricant Industries Ltd, manufacturers of lubricating oil for internal combustion engines and mechanical systems, is ending the year 2020 on a high-flying note with its emergence as Africa’s Best World Class Lubricant Products Company of the Year 2020.

The company bagged the award at the just-concluded Africa Oil and Gas Brands Awards.

Sea Horse floored other companies, which were earlier nominated for the highly-coveted award at the event which took place at Sheraton Hotels, Lagos State, on Friday.

Mr. Desmond Esorougwe, Editor-in-Chief of the Africa Brands Magazine, organizers of the highly-revered award, said Sea Horse was adjudged winner in the lubricant products category following its significant contributions to the transformation of the sector in Africa despite the challenging year.

Also read:

He specifically lauded Sea Horse for always blazing the trail by churning out quality and most-sought after products barely four years after setting up a blending plant.

While congratulating the company for the feat, Esorougwe urged them not to lower its standard but continue to set the pace for others in the competitive industry.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Esther Foster-Egele, Sales & Marketing Manager, Lagosand Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, Media Representative, said the award was a testament to the inspiring story of the excellent work the chairman, Dr Ebuka Onunkwo, has done to reposition the firm.

They recalled that Sea Horse was crowned the Customer Lubricant of the Year during the 2018 Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos, an indication that the company has been raising the bar in the oil and gas industry.

“In the same 2018, the nation’s acclaimed number auto one oil company was crowned the Best Manual Transmission Oil Award by the Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies, IOGRHS.

“At Seahorse, we seek to continually improve our product quality and services, and add to the productivity of the country we operate in. Protection of our environment and contribution to society is at the forefront of our priorities. This award will spur us to do more,” Esther said shortly after receiving the award.

The award was dedicated to all the hardworking staff at Seahorse industries.

Seahorse Lubricants Industries Ltd. is situated in Ozubulu, Anambra State, South-East, Nigeria. With the approval of the Department of Petroleum Resources, it started operation in 2017.

The company boasts of products such as automatic transmission fluids, automotive gear oil, diesel engine oil and motor oil.

It also effectively implements a quality management system in accordance with the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 International Standard.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: