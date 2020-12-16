Schools closure: Ganduje extends order to health training Institutions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has extended school closure order to health training Institutions in the state.

Ganduje gave the order through the state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa in a press statement issued in the late hours of Tuesday night.

The Governor who didn’t state any reason for the closure of the schools, said affected institutions are all Public and Private Health Training institutions including Schools of basic/postbasic nursing and midwifery, Schools of Health Technology and school of Hygiene.

Part of the statement reads, “Parents are advised to convey their children from their respective schools on Wednesday, 16th December 2020.

“All inconveniences are highly regretted,” the statement however reads.

Recall that the Governor had initially through his Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the state.

Meanwhile, our correspondent reliably gathered that this could not be unconnected to the abduction of school children in Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

