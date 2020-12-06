SANWO-OLU SUCCOUR: Lagos governor wiped our tears – Widow of slain policeman

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had, on Thursday, presented a cheque of N10 million each to families of the six police officers killed in Lagos in the violence that followed the recent #ENDSARS protests.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had, on Thursday, presented a cheque of N10 million each to families of the six police officers killed in Lagos in the violence that followed the recent #ENDSARS protests.

Sanwo Olu explained that the compensation was the state government’s modest reward for their gallantry, pointing out that the gesture would help the families to heal from the loss, describing the slain officers as “heroes” who sacrificed their lives to secure lives and properties in the state.

The governor, while presenting the cheques, said it was in fulfilment of his administration’s pledge made at an earlier meeting with police officers. He also announced scholarship awards to the children of the deceased officers up to the university level.

Among those given the cash benefits were the widows of the late ASP Yaro Edwards who, until his death, was attached to Denton Police Division; the late Inspector Adegbenro Aderibigbe who, until his death, was attached to Meiran Police Station; the late Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami attached to the anti-kidnapping unit, the late Inspector Samson Ehibo attached to Ilasamaja Police Station and Sergeant Abiodun Bejide of the Operation Department.

Widow of the late Inspector Adegbenro Aderibigbe, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard at the Civic Centre venue of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) of the 14th Town Hall meeting on security where the cheques were presented, said the governor’s gesture had not only wiped off their tears, but had also brightened their hope to attain the future their slain breadwinners, had envisioned.

Mrs. Adegbenro said, “My family is happy about it. It was a voluntary donation, so I wasn’t expecting it. We are happy. My children are very happy. One of them is in secondary school, while the two others are in primary school. I thank the governor for what he has done for us”.

