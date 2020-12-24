Breaking News
Just in: Sanwo-Olu out of COVID-19 Isolation, describes experience as difficult bout

COVID-19 Spike: Sanwo-Olu tasks CDAs on fight against virus in grassrootsBy Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced his discharged from isolation having recovered from COVID-19, after 14 days of treatment.

Sanwo-Olu, who was full of life and gratitude to God, described his experience in isolation as ” a difficult bout, ” for survival.

The governor made the remarks on Thursday, Christmas Eve, while addressing the media at the Lagos House, Marina on the update of COVID-19 situation in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who described the status of his case as “moderate and not mild,” therefore, commended residents and the medical team for their care, prayers while in intensive treatment.

Vanguard  News Nigeria

