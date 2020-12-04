Breaking News
Translate

Sanwo-Olu, Odumosu, Ogunsan others attend 14th annual town hall meeting on security

On 11:50 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
From left: Assistant Inspector General of Police (Zone 2), Mr Ahmed Iliyasu; Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu; Chairman, APC Lagos State, Hon Tunde Balogun and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan, at the State Security Town Hall Meeting with the Governor Babajide Sanmi-Olu, yesterday.

In a bid to further address the security challenges in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the company of other stakeholders have attended the 14th annual town hall meeting on security.

ALSO READ: Breaking: 15 Victims of Lekki Toll Gate shooting storm Lagos Panel

With the theme, “Lagos Security: Resilience in the Face of Adversity”, event with which took place yesterday at the Civic Centre in Lagos was largely attended by guests, including Assistant Inspector General of Police (Zone 2), Mr Ahmed Iliyasu; Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu; Chairman, APC Lagos State, Hon Tunde Balogun and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!