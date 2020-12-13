Breaking News
Sam Nda-Isaiah’s death a big blow to media – Uzodimma

7:35 pm
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has bemoaned the sudden death of the publisher of Leadership newspapers, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, describing his passing as a big blow to the media sector.

Nda-Isaiah died after a brief illness on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Governor Uzodimma said Nda-Isaiah was a thoroughbred media professional despite being a Pharmacist.

He said Nigeria has lost one of its best and that he will be sorely missed by all.

Governor Uzodimma regretted that Nda-Isaiah died when his services were still needed.

He prayed to God to grant the deceased family, particularly the widow and the immediate family, friends, and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the big loss.

Governor Uzodimma also commiserated with the Leadership family and urged them to be consoled by the fact that the publisher left a legacy they can proudly build on to continue to be of service to the nation and humanity.

