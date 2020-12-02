RSIEC promises free, fair LG polls in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, has promised to conduct a free and fair local government election in the state.

The commission also promised to conduct the polls in all the 23 local government areas of the state, and giving political parties equal opportunity in the poll.

The Chairman of RSIEC, Hon. Justice George Omereji, (rtd) disclosed this at Isiokpo, the headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area, during during a sensitisation for the political stakeholders in the area in view of the forthcoming LG polls in the state.

Speaking, Omereji said the sensitisation was to keep the voters informed of the election, stating the commission would conduct a hitch free poll.

He stated that election was not a do or die affairs, urging political parties to play by the rules of the game.

He said: “We are here to sensitize the Stakeholders in local government areas that electoral will soon come in 2021. In order to make sure that people participate in that election to excercise their franchise

“We know that election is very important, because, we know that it is through it we choose our leaders under democracy. When you make a good choice the people will rejoice.

“Election is not a do or die affair. This 5th Commission will make it possible for every local government and political party to participate and we will be fair, just and firm.

“We want to use this three indices to conduct the election, so that you will know that God selected this team. We are going to work to ensure that the election will be credible and fair.”

Responding, the Chairman of the Ikwere LGA, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, who played host to the meeting, tasked the commission to give equal playing field for all candidates to express their ambition.

Nwanosike said: “We have told every body that cares to know the third tier of government is the most important in democracy. I don’t believe that we can make Nigeria better working from Abuja.

If the 774 local government areas are working on the same page having the people in mind.

We believe that this team will give everybody and political parties equal playing field to express their ambition. We promise to play by the rules of the game.

