Row of Roze singing duo graduates from University of Houston

Row (Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma), one half of the singing duo known as Roze has graduated from the University of Houston, Texas, United States of America with Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Due to rising cases of the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States the graduation took place virtually on Friday December 18, 2020 and families and friends of the graduands felicitated with them virtually on the special occasion.

Row and his brother, Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma known musically as Zuwa have made their mark in music both in Nigeria and the United States as the group, Roze, and have affirmed their place on the landscape with a number of hits to their credit.

Row and Zuwa are children of politician and music lover, Hon. E.J. Mr and Mrs Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma and Itohan Agbonayinma.

The brothers were both born in Houston, Texas, January 11, 1998 (Row) and July 30, 1999 (Zuwa) respectively to Nigerian-American parents and later relocated to the home country of their parents, Nigeria, where they did their primary and secondary school education.

While Row studied Petroleum Engineering, now with a Bsc degree, Zuwa is studying Architecture.

They first appeared in 2014 while working on a test project, titled ‘Time to Party,’ which was never released. However, they later appeared again in 2016, being introduced to producer, Mekoyo.

Out of the several songs recorded by Roze, the hit song titled “The Whole Night,” shot them into limelight seeing them perform at many events in Nigeria, notably AY Live Show and signature concerts by the likes of Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Zlatan and a host of others.

Some of their other songs are Patience, Stranded, Ileke and many more.

