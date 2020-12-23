Rivers Police boss, others commend O.B. Lulu-Briggs foundation on Christmas outreach

Kindly Share This Story:

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan psc, has commended the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for its yuletide outreach to the Rivers State Police Command and in particular, the widows of fallen heroes of the command.

The Police Boss made the commendation while receiving bags of rice donated by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation as part of its Christmas outreach to the Rivers State Police Command.

The elated Police Boss said he was surprised to have received the news that the Foundation was visiting the command to reach out to both widows of fallen heroes and the Police Command. CP Joseph Mukan commended the Foundation for its passion for widows and prayed God to increase the efforts of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation as well as those of Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the Chairman Board of Trustees of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

On his part, Brigadier General Tayo Adio, Garrison Commander of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army Port Harcourt, who received the items on behalf of the Acting General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Major General Ibrahim Mohammed Jallo, while expressing gratitude to the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for its laudable gesture, gave assurances that the bags of rice would be adequately distributed to widows of fallen heroes and officers of the Division.

The Christmas outreach of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has seen the Foundation distribute bags of rice to communities, critical state institutions and vulnerable persons within the Niger Delta region.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Christmas outreach include the Port Harcourt Correctional Center, Port Harcourt Children Home, Home for the Elderly, Degema Correctional Center, Special School for the Handicapped and the Port Harcourt Remand Home for Juveniles.

Communities in Oron, Buguma, Abonnema, Okpo and others in the far-flung fringes of the Niger Delta are also benefitting from the outreach, resulting in immeasurable relief and an outpouring of gratitude.

In her Christmas message to beneficiaries, Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, Chairman Board of Trustees of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, urges Christ-like love, brotherliness and an unflinching devotion to Almighty God at all times.

