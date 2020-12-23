Rivers APC: Group demands arrest of Abe, Aguma, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Following the crisis that engulfed the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State chapter last week, a group loyal to Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, Amaechi, Vanguard, has called for the immediate arrest of Magnus Abe, Igochuckwu Aguma and all those it sees as masterminds of the crisis.

National chairman of Amaechi Vanguard, Haruna Bature in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja said the decision by some unpatriotic elements to inaugurate a parallel executive committee to run the affairs of the APC in the state should not go unpunished.

“They should be arrested and prosecuted as this would help to curtail the excessive activities of mischievous people in the future,” the statement read in part.

According to him, “it beats me hollow to note that few individuals in the state would summon the temerity to not only disobey the orders of the party’s national chairman which recognised Barr Isaac Ogbobula as the Caretaker Chairman, Rivers State, to champion the peace initiation process but also have the boldness to Inaugurate their own parallel party caretaker committee in the state.

“Following the dissolution of the party’s structure from the national, state, local government, down to ward level, and the reconstitution of new caretaker party executives for all levels by the current Caretaker Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, Isaac Ogbobula was inaugurated as caretaker chairman of the APC in Rivers State

“Ordinarily, even an unbiased observer in the politically-related matter would have an inescapable thought that this new action embarked upon by the caretaker national chairman would automatically set the March to peace and tranquillity.”

According to Bature, Abe and Aguma are doing the bidding of the enemies of APC to frustrate efforts to make the party the platform of choice for all and sundry.

The statement continued: “It will be interesting to know why the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker chairman of APC is still retaining some members of Rivers State APC even when their activities clearly shows that they are not working for the interests of the party in the state.

“It would be foolhardy to continue to dine with a sworn enemy. Can you preach peace to a man who is asking for war? Your thought is as good as mine,” he said, adding that all hands must be on deck to avoid the mistakes of 2019.

He called on the leadership of the party not to hesitate to expel Abe and all those fomenting troubles for the party to serve as a deterrent to others.

