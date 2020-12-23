Rising cases of crime: Ondo to recruit more personnel into Amotekun

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Worried by the rising cases of crime across the state, the Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the state would employ more personnel into the security outfit codenamed Amotekun Corps.

Akeredolu added that the state government would get them all the necessary equipment needed for successful operations in their fight against crime and criminality.

The governor said this while receiving a member of the Ifon Progressive Union led by its President, Chief Femi Awani in his office, Akure.

He decried the worsening security situation across the country occasioned by the aftermath of the hijacked #ENDSARS protest where arms and ammunitions got into the wrong hands.

Akeredolu noted that the state can never forget the late Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon who has gone to join his ancestors after he was gruesomely murdered by kidnappers

According to him “the late monarch showed an untiring love for Ifon, his people and the state at large.

While describing the late Oba Adesusi as one of his strongest supporters in the state, Akeredolu said he was saddened by his passage.

He harped on collaborative efforts between the state government and the people, particularly in the area of Neighbourhood and village security as one of the most effective ways to nip the spate of crime in the bud.

“Operation Amotekun” has continued to comb the forest in Ifon, adding that the people of the area should give necessary support to the security agency.

Earlier, the President of the Ifon Progressive Union, Chief Femi Awani said that the presence of the governor the night Oba Adeusi joined his ancestors doused douse the palpable tension that gripped the town when the news broke.

Awani noted that the condolence words were equally promising and assuring.

He noted that the late monarch had for years been at the forefront of the campaign against crimes in the town.

Vanguard News Nigeria

