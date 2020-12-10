Breaking News
Riot as police kill keke driver over ‘N100 bribe’ in Rivers 

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

There is a riot at Rukpoku area of Port Harcourt as a yet to be identified policeman gun down a tricycle (Keke) driver.

The incident which happened around 7 am, on Airport road has caused a huge riot in the area.

Some angry youths and colleagues of the murdered driver have taken over the major road in protest.

The development has caused gridlock on the airport road following blockages and burnfires on the road by the aggrieved youths.

A source privy to the development alleged that the police killed the victim for refusing to offer him N100 bribe.

