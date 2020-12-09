Ricardo Young to open new ‘Victory Restaurant’ in Washington DC amid pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

Victory Restaurant and Lounge’s owner, Ricardo Young has revealed he is to expand his restaurant portfolio despite the pandemic as he has “to believe in supporting growth” in the sector.

The entrepreneur is to open one more of his ‘Victory Restaurant’ site in Washington DC in December alone.

Young, who currently has 4 restaurants across states in the US, will open new one this month in Washington DC.

Young said: “I have never been prouder of the hospitality industry than I am right now. The pandemic has affected almost all the industry and yet we are working on expanding our kitchens our teams working, and our guests looked after.

“Despite these challenges I have to believe in supporting growth, to creating jobs and opportunities and more importantly, opening really great places for people to eat out,” he added.

The new restaurant will offer “a mouth-watering menu of juicy foods and stunning sides all crafted using the finest ingredients.”

Ricardo Young is focused on making sure everyone has something to eat at this trying time.

Born and raised in Northwest Washington, D.C., Ricardo Young attended Virginia Tech and the University of Maryland on full athletic scholarships where he earned 3 degrees in Business and Finance.

Following his stint as a college footballer, Ricardo Young stayed in the business of sports and became an NFL agent. His passion for success drove him to become a Real Estate Developer and serial entrepreneur, starting multiple businesses including Refresh, Washington Vape Co. Miami, and Ocean Importz.

