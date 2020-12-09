Revive newsprint factories in Nigeria, NPAN tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, yesterday asked the federal government to make conscious effort to revive the newsprint factories in Nigeria to improve the health of the newspaper business and paper industry.

It also in the interim, appealed to government to take the newspaper business as educational venture and grant zero tariff on paper to promote education and constitutional and civic duty of the media at holding the government accountable to the people.

Rising from its Annual General Meeting, AGM, where a new executive was elected to run the affairs of the group, NPAN in a statement signed by the new President, Malam Kabiru A. Yusuf, and Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, also said: ‘’As the media is evolving because of digital intrusion, the Association may need to at the Executive Council take another at the situation and respond as appropriate.

‘’It reflects vigorously on the absence of paper culture on the newspaper industry in particular and the Nigerian economy in general .

‘’The NPAN views seriously the steady encroachment on freedom of the press and free speech, especially by state actors and urge resistance through all legitimate means to any infringement on press freedom and free speech.

‘’Likewise, the NPAN holds that the right to protest is a fundamental human right that must be guaranteed by the Nigerian state in such a way as to stave off violence.

‘’NPAN in particular, pays deserving attention to media education in Nigeria and support the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, to achieve the stated objective for its establishment, including an upgrade to a degree awarding media training institution in the future.

‘’The Federal Government should rise to its responsibilities of protecting of life and property by stamping out terrorism, banditry, kidnapping .

‘’The Federal Government should revs its response to the COVID-19 pandemic by making aggressive effort to procure the vaccines from whatever sources as may be available and vaccinate our citizens against the deadly disease.’’

At the AGM, the Publisher of Thisday Newspapers, and immediate past chairman of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, joined Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka-Pemu, and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, as patron.

The new executive include the President, Mallam Kabiru A. Yusuf, Chairman Trust Media Limited; Deputy President, Lady Maiden Ibru, Chairman Guardian Press Limited; Secretary, Mohammed Idris, Chairman Blueprint Newspapers; and Mr. Wale Edun, Chairman The Nations Press Limited as treasurer.

Others are Nwaduito Iheakanwa, Publicity Secretary, MD Champion newspapers; Fidelis Anosike, Assistant General Secretary, Chairman Daily Times of Nigeria; Ray Ekpu, Ex-Officio member; Sam Nda-Isaiah, Ex-Officio,; and Dennis Sami, Ex-Officio.

