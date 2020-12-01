Retraction

Kindly Share This Story:

On October 9th 2020, we published a story on Chief David Kanebi Siunoje known as Mama wherein it was stated that he is a fugitive of the law seeking asylum in Canada and agreeing to sponsoring attacks against one Mr Paul Mmah.

That story published by us stating that Chief David Kanebi Siunoje was contacted on the subject matter narrating his side of the story is false and we regret the impression it might have created on the mind of people especially those who hold him in high esteem.

We retract every bit of that publication as it was founded on misinformation of facts on the person of Chief David Kanebi Siunoje.

We also apologise to Chief David Kanebi Siunoje for every inconvenience this may have caused.

