Rescue of Kankara school boys alive a major achievement – DHQ

Kindly Share This Story:

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has described the rescue alive of 344 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, as a major achievement.

Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, said this on Thursday while giving update on nationwide military operations from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23.

“That is a big plus to the Armed Forces.

“Not minding whatever any person would say, the most important thing is life; the lives of these kids.

“So, for us, it is a major achievement, that even civilised societies, advanced armed forces and armies have acknowledged.

“I know that sooner than later, they will begin to ask us, how did you do it?

“When it (rescue operation) is declassified, it will be appropriately communicated as a lesson in future.

“All the 344 students of Government Science Secondary School (Kankara in Katsina State), who were abducted were rescued alive,” he said.

Responding to question on the rescue operation, Enenche explained that the exercise was handled professionally.

“Our operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), worked with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police.

“I must also give credit to the public and the vigilantes, the people that provide information for us, how they managed, how they cooperated was at peak.

Enenche noted that the professionalism exhibited by the military and other security agencies in rescuing the Kankara school boys got a boost from the public.

“Security was a collective business and not security agencies alone,” he said.

He recalled that during the period, troops also rescued 39 abducted girls who were returning from a religious programme at Nguwar Al-Kasim in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said that during the period under review, nine terrorists were eliminated at different location in Borno.

He also said that a number of vehicles, arms and ammunition, were either destroyed or captured from the insurgents.

READ ALSO:

Enenche said that bandits, who were linked to the recent killing of a Makurdi-based lawyer and his wife, engaged the troops in a fire fight but were overwhelmed by a superior firepower.

He noted that troops captured some arms and ammunition from the criminals during the encounter.

He also said that in the southern part of the county, troops carried out anti-illegal refinery and anti-crude oil theft/illegal bunkering operations daily.

“Seven illegal refining sites with 48 metal tanks, two dugout pits, three reservoirs, 10 ovens and six wooden boats were immobilised.

“One 8HP Yamaha engine and two pumping machines were also recovered.

“Also, 16,984.9 barrels of illegally refined crude oil, 1,428,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 10,000 litres of DPK were seized from oil thieves,’’ Enenche said.

According to him, in the south western part of the country, troops of Operation Amotekun and other security networks in the area have continued to intensify the fight against economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in the area.

“Troops’ activities have drastically reduced pipeline vandalism and other criminal activities in the South West Zone.

“Within the period under review, 92 bags of 50-kilogramme of foreign rice, 1,500 litres of petrol and 79 bales of fairly used cloths were intercepted,’’ he said.

He said that two smugglers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for further action.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: