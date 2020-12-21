Reps to investigate alleged plan to lease government assets

Kindly Share This Story:

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate an alleged plan by the Federal Government to lease some government assets in the country.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu) at plenary on Monday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Okechukwu said that one of the most effective tools that the federal government can use to move the country out of the economic crisis was to plug revenue leakages and track its revenues.

“Newspapers in Nigeria have been awash with the news that, in the face of dwindling revenues generated from oil, the federal government is planning to sell off some of its assets and concession others to enable it to raise funds for 2020 budget,” he said.

Okechukwu said that leasing out the government’s assets have not always yielded needed results, as those in charge had always compromised the process for selfish interest

“Am convinced that this exercise would help the government to recover lots of revenues in the hands of few individuals reaping off the system.

“I am concern that if this urgent step is not taken, the same trend would continue especially with the government intends to concession National Arts Theatre, Tafawa Balewa Square and many more, ” he said.

The House thereafter resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to review all leasing and concession of federal government assets in the country.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the committee to report back to the House within six weeks for further legislative action

