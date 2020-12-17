Reps pass N453bn NDDC 2020 budget into law

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu— Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed into law the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC’s N453,200,000,000 budget for 2020.

The sum covers the capital, personnel expenditure, and other costs of the Commission for the period ending on March 31, 2021.

The passage of the budget was sequel to the consideration of the report by the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission at the Committee of Supply.

Laying the report before the plenary, the Chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stated that the Committee “carried out a holistic oversight of the Commission and the report is aimed at placing the Commission in the most optimal position to effectively execute its statutory mandate to Nigerians.”

He lauded the increase in revenue from the region that gave the commission a little more percentage revenue to operate.

He said: “That the House do consider the report of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on the issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Total Sum of N453,200,000,000.00 only.

“Of the sum, N27,389,000,000 is for personnel expenditure; N13,937,244,107 is for overhead expenditure; N2,793,755,893, internal capital, and N409,080,000,000 for development projects for the period ending March 31, 2021.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: