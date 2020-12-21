Breaking News
Reps jerk up 2021 budget by over N500bn

…pass Appropriation Bill into law

…we’ve passed the budget in good time-Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has increased the 2021 budget by over N500 billion.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on October 8, 2020, present a budget size of N13.08 trillion before a joint session of the National Assembly.

But having tinkered with the figures during the defence, the House eventually passed a total of N13,588,027,886,175 trillion in the Appropriation Bill which showed an increase of over N500 billion.

Speaking immediately after the legislative exercise, speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said that bill was passed in good time to still achieve the January to December budget cycle.

More details coming shortly…

