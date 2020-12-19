Reprisal attack claim 9 lives in Southern Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

***woman burnt beyond recognition

***El-Rufai condemns renewed killings

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, on Saturday said nine persons lost their lives in a counter killing in Southern Kaduna.

Aruwan also noted that the state’s Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, was worried over the renewed killing and counter killings in the Southern Kaduna community.

According to him, “the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and the police have informed the Kaduna State Government of counter-attacks on some herder settlements in Kauru and Lere local government areas. ”

“According to the operational feedback from the security agencies, the attacks were carried out by aggrieved youths following the killing of seven persons on Thursday night in Gora Gan, Zangon Kataf local government.

“The security agencies reported that seven herders were killed in a counter killing in Ungwan Idi and Kasheku villages of Kauru local government while two herders were injured at Ningi village of Lere local government.”

“The seven herders killed at Ungwan Idi and Kasheku villages in Kauru local government are as follows: Mustapha Haruna, Ya’u Kada, Sa’idu Abdullahi, Zainab Zakari, Sadiya Abdullahi, Aisha Abdullahi and one unidentified woman burnt beyond recognition .”

“Five persons are still missing and troops are searching for them in the general area. Six huts were burnt in the attack. ”

“Aisha Mohammed (20 years) and Sadiya Abdullahi (25 years) who were wounded in the Kauru LGA reprisal attack are receiving medical attention at Ungwan Idi Clinic.”

“At Ningi village of Lere local government area, two herders were injured and rushed to General Hospital, Saminaka, in the same local government: Bingel Odi, Isa Joda.”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who condemned the renewed counter killings sent condolences to the families that lost their loved and wished those recuperating speedy recovery.

“He described the renewed killing and counter killing of innocent citizens of Atyap and Fulani ethnicity as unfortunate. He decried the resort to violence, noting that it is not a solution to grievances and disputes, but a tragic way to escalate matters and drag people into more pains and misery.

“The governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected families with immediate effect.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: