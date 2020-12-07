Reports: Biden to nominate California AG Becerra as health secretary

Kindly Share This Story:

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for the key post of health secretary in his upcoming administration, US media reported on Sunday.

The choice of Becerra, a former congressman, as a nominee for the post came as a surprise according to the New York Times, which first broke the news.

Becerra, 62, in 2017 became the first Latino person to be sworn in as California attorney general. According to US media he had been more closely associated with the post of US attorney general.

As California’s attorney general he led legal efforts to protect the Obama-era Affordable Care Act (ACA), which greatly expanded health care access and protections, from Republican challenges during the Trump administration.

“You’ve spent your entire career fighting for equality and justice. You’ve spent the last four defending the #ACA. Now, you’ll help lead our nation toward quality, affordable healthcare for ALL — and continue to make CA proud!” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a tweet.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra will play a key role in Biden’s cabinet, as the president-elect has made the fight against the coronavirus pandemic one of his priorities.

During his presidential campaign, Biden pledged to put together the most diverse Cabinet in US history.

Last week he said he will nominate former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen for the post of Treasury secretary. If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen would become the first woman in the job.

