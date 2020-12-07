Rep member, Olajide, sinks 50 motorised boreholes, promises not to disappoint constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Ibadan northwest/ Ibadan southwest federal constituency in the house of representatives, Hon Adedeji Olajide, on Saturday said he had concluded arrangements to sink no fewer than 50 motorised boreholes in the constituency.

Apart from this, the lawmaker said he had designed programmes and projects in the critical areas and the areas being targeted by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, to complement the efforts of the governor at making life more meaningful to the people of the state.

Olajide said this in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital during the inspection of some developmental projects that were facilitated and implemented in fulfilment of his campaign promises for the people of the constituency.

The projects include a complete renovation of primary schools, renovation of comprehensive health centres, provision of solar-powered street light and sinking of boreholes for various communities that are located within the constituency.

ALSO READ:

The benefiting schools include Ratibi Moslem Primary school, Molete, United Missionary College Demonstration school, Oke-Ado, St Patrick’s Primary School, Idikan, Comprehensive health centre, Adifase and boreholes for Adifase and Logudu communities in Ibadan southwest local government areas.

Also, Aiyegbusi and Idi-Ope communities in Imalefalafia benefited from the street light project aimed at making the communities safer and conducive for living.

Speaking during the inspection, Olajide said he embarked on the projects to ensure that the people he is representing had sense of belonging and show that he is responsive to them.

Olajide noted that the two schools that were being renovated used to be reference point many years ago, but their present conditions could not encourage any parent to enlist their wards in such an environment.

he lamented the poor state of many structures in the primary schools located within the federal constituency, saying he was ready to intervene and make the schools cynosure of all eyes again.

The lawmaker, however, said as a lover of education, he was ready to complement the efforts of the state government at making learning more conducive for the pupils and make the teachers enjoy their daily jobs.

Olajide also said he had commenced works on an information communication technology (ICT) centre within Baptist Secondary School, Liberty stadium road, Oke-Ado Ibadan and Eleyele High School, Eleyele, Ibadan, to further engage the teeming population of youths In the local government.

The house of representatives member added that the health centre that was becoming, which would be given complete facelift was meant to ensure that basic health services were available to the people of the community.

Speaking on the provision of water for the people, Olajide, who is popularly known as Odidiomo, said each of the 23 political wards of the constituency would have no fewer two motorized boreholes to serve communities located within them.

The lawmaker also said he had designed a series of empowerment programmes to take care of the various segments of the society, saying he would never disappoint the people.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: