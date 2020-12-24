Rep member fetes constituents for Yuletide celebrations

Idahosa who personally supervised the distribution of items running into millions of naira said that the gesture was borne out of his desire to enable the beneficiaries and their family members celebrate the season with ease and Joy despite the challenges of covid -19 pandemic.

Part of the food items distributed by the lawmaker included bags of rice, cows, rams and cash gifts.

THE lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa on Wednesday, donated food items to members of his constituent.

While urging the constituents to ensure compliance with all Covid-19 protocols including physical distancing and wearing of face masks, Idahosa said.

“Christmas is a season of love and sharing, particularly with those who don’t have.

“This may not be enough, but with this little, I believe it will go a long way in supporting some families to celebrate Christmas well.”

While noting that year 2020 has been a trying one globally, he urged other well meaning individuals to assist to add meanings to lives of other in the spirit of the season.

He assured the people of more dividends of democracy to improve their standard of living.