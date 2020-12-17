Breaking News
Rep member Ereyitomi felicitates with Otumara at 60

Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representative Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has felicitated with the pioneer Chairman, Warri, Uvwie and environs development agency, WUEDA, Chief Joseph Sisanmi Otumara as he celebrates his 60th birthday anniversary .

Ereyitomi in a congratulatory message signed by its Spokesman Amb. Toyin Agbolaya commended Chief Otumara leadership prowess, describing him as a great achiever even as the three-time chairman of Warri South LGA the first person to have been elevated to such political height in Delta state and Nigeria.

The lawmaker said “Otumara political doggedness in making sure people and friends are unified irrespective of tribe and background speaks volume.

In another related development, Ereyitomi also wishes the Chairman of Warri North Local Government Council, Hon. Aduge Okorodudu a blissful birthday as he marked his birthday anniversary

