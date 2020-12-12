Rep member Ereyitomi felicitates with Olu of Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has felicitated with the Olu of Warri on 5th coronation anniversary, noting that his reign has brought peace, development and more dignity to the kingdom.

Ereyitomi, Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, commended His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli the Olu of Warri for always keeping his subjects together as well as being a father to all , using his office to attract positive and visible development to the entire Warri Kingdom.

According to the lawmaker, on behalf of people of Warri Federal Constituency made up of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs of Delta State congratulate the Warri monarch on the coronation anniversary and prayed God to continue to grant him the strength and wisdom for a greater kingdom.

Spokeman to Ereyitomi, Amb Toyin Agbolaya assured the Olu of Warri of continues prayers and support, he called on other subjects to attract more development to Warri.

Agbolaya, said “Hon. Ereyitomi who is a Chief in the the revered Olu of Warri Palace has stressed the need for every stakeholders to continually rally support for the Warri monarch to succeed, he enjoined Warri Federal constituents to sustain their peaceful disposition during and after the event.

“The Lawmaker urged the people to participate fully in the celebration of the 5th coronation anniversary of the Olu as well as show love to each other because the celebration comes with festivity”.

