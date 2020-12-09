Rep member Ereyitomi attracts hospital equipment to Healthcare Centre

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Abuja, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi JP has attracted Hospital Equipment worth millions of Naira to Ajamimogha Primary Healthcare Centre in Warri, Delta State in order to make health care accessible by all.

Ereyitomi who influenced the medical equipment donated to Ajamimogha Primary Health Care through the National Primary Healthcare Agency, charged the Matron of the PHC to put the facilities into good use as well take care of the medical equipment supplied in order for it to be well utilized for people seeking medical attention.

The lawmaker who was represented at the handover of the donated medical equipment by his Spokesman, Amb. Toyin Agbolaya, JP assured all health care centres under Warri Federal Constituency would be well equipped by God’s grace.

Agbolaya commended Ajamimogha people for their peaceful disposition, adding that other PHCs in Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs under his mandate will receive similar donations.

Receiving the medical items on behalf of the Executive Secretary Primary Health care Authority, Warri South, Dr. Oritsematosan Maureen Sagay, Mrs. Wilkie lauded Warri Rep member, Chief Ereyitomi the unprecedented equipment added to improve quality health care delivery in Warri.

Mrs. Wilkie who is also the Local Immunization Officer, Warri South, PHC, described the gesture as first of its kind from a federal lawmaker representing Warri Federal constituency.

An elder and member of Ajamimogha elders council, Pa. Tosan Awani, Chairman of Ajamimogha, Comrade Scott Awani, and Councilor Representing Ajamimogha Ward in Warri South Legislative Arm, Hon. Phillip Awani both commended Chief Ereyitomi describing the donation as amazing, they assured him of total support to succeed in attracting more development to Warri.

Some of the medical equipment donated to Ajamimogha primary health care centre by the Warri Federal parliamentarian include: Hospital beds with mattresses, metal chairs, refrigerator, long benches, kidney dish, rechargeable lamb, fire extinguisher, Generator set 5000Et, mucus extractor, syringes, and needles packs, MUAC tapes Nutrition and deliver couch with stirrups others are examination couch and diagnostic set.

