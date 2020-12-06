Reflections on Caliban’s Reason and Too Black to Succeed: The FINSAC Experience, in the light of the theme Beauty and the Arts

Kindly Share This Story:

BY VALERIE C. DIXON

Editor’s Note: The main goal of the essay below is to examine how the main characters in Valerie.C. Dixon’s seminal book, Too Black to Succeed: The FINSAC Experience and Paget Henry’s Caliban’s Reason, mirrors the main characters of Caliban and Prospero in Shakespeare’s final play ‘The Tempest’.

In Caliban’s Reason Paget introduces the general reader to Afro-Caribbean philosophy in this ground-breaking work. Since Afro-Caribbean thought is inherently hybrid in nature, he traces the roots of this discourse in traditional African thought and in the Christian and Enlightenment traditions of Western Europe.

In Too Black to Succeed: THE FIN$AC EXPERIENCE, Valerie C. Dixon combines her wisdom as a Garveyite and Jamaican entrepreneur to create a compelling narrative about the betrayal of Jamaican entrepreneurs by the Jamaican government during the 90s in the financial debacle known as FINSAC or the Financial Sector Adjustment Company. Blending memoir, testimonial, and historical analysis, Dixon outlines historical parallels of Jamaica in 1865 with events in the 1990s, which resulted in bankruptcy, suicide, and financial ruin of over 44,000 Jamaican entrepreneurs and also the continuing frustration of black ambition due to discriminatory practices and colorism.

INTRODUCTION

“I did not know I was black until it was time for me to attend Primary School during the 1950s.”

Too black to succeed: The FINSAC Experience, unlike Caliban’s Reason, was not written to discuss or reflect on philosophy but rather focuses on life experiences in Jamaica over a period of time since the advent of the Europeans. Also, Unlike Caliban’s Reason, which is an intellectual discussion that reflects the Caribbean region and beyond, and which considers the views and scholarship of other intellectuals around the globe, Too black to succeed: The FINSAC Experience reflects the ordeals of one Jamaican woman in her local setting and whose circumstances in life and understanding of self so closely mirrors Paget Henry’s description of those who have been so Calibanized that she could have been used as its poster child.

Born with a darker hue than her siblings, she became very aware of the philosophy of her mother’s generation which said anything that is too black is not good. She was treated with a subtle difference at home, but more blatantly so when she was in the company of her fair complexioned sisters in public. This was brought into sharp focus at age six when she was refused admission to a primary school at which her much fairer sister was accepted without question. Her mother had to take action akin to subterfuge in order to force the school to admit her. At that tender age she began to understand what it meant to be black, and that because of her colour, she was not expected to succeed or be prosperous.

Working hard to dispel that lie, it seemed she had succeeded when harsh reality gave her, along with 44,000 mainly black entrepreneurs mostly like herself, a very rude awakening when they were financially destroyed in what gave birth to the Jamaican government-owned company that came to be known as the Financial Sector Adjustment Company (FINSAC). She, and others like her, had breached that “small measure of humanization …” that society would allow them, and come too close to partaking in the rituals of liminality and therefore had to be neutralized.

In Too black to succeed: The FINSAC Experience, the author attempts to show that after nine generations of being enslaved Africans in the so-called New World, despite the many obstacles placed in their path to dissuade them from advancing in their own culture, their own spirituality, and their own form of money-markets economically, many were able to beat the odds but were still viewed with suspicion to the point of their destruction. Although some progress has been made in these areas especially in the lower socio-economic classes where the majority of Jamaicans are racially marginalized and discriminated against, black people still have not been invited en masse to fully integrate as equal citizens into any New World society in the past 181 years in the case of Jamaica.

Dixon also tries to explain the interconnectedness of the past, present and future, and where possible, the genesis of a perception of beauty that cause some black people to see themselves as Caliban through the eyes of Prospero, too black and ugly for any type of success. Seeing the situation as uncanny that in 1509, some people of dark complexion would be forced into slavery, and that liminality would elude the majority of them even into the 21st century and maybe beyond. Their progeny, after all the many years in bondage, after all their struggles, after being set free by buying their freedom, or through emancipation, and despite further struggles and seeming success, even after independence, they are still seen as too black to succeed.

This does not mean that the book is shrouded in pessimism – au contraire. Regardless of how Prospero looks down on Caliban and treats him like an animal, Caliban does not try to live by Prospero’s standards. He makes no attempt to be like Prospero and is not concerned that Prospero does not see him as beautiful. He has knowledge of what was once his island and is independent and self-sufficient in that he knows how to fulfill his basic needs for food, clothing and shelter, outside of Prospero’s dictates because Prospero does not know the island as well as Caliban does.

He is able to rise above Prospero and ‘go within’ where his true self resides and where he is able to find capabilities and skills that Prospero cannot take away from him, though Prospero sees himself as the catalyst that brought him into existence through the power of speech. What reading and writing skills did for the oppressed was to give them the vehicles of other languages to carry outpourings of the Arts, such as Literature, poetry, and the views and opinions of the former slaves and their progeny to the wider world.

Anything Black Nuh Good: The Advent of FINSAC

In Too black to succeed: The FINSAC Experience, Dixon argues that stifling and destruction of black enterprise in Jamaica had its advent in the island’s earliest colonial experiences among blacks, browns, and whites. The new colonials revolutionized cultural systems by imposing their own, and placing themselves as overlords and dictators in the new scheme. They were on top and owned everything, even the lives of the black people who were placed at the bottom. Henry sees this as “…peripheral cultural systems … characterized by the racializing of the identities of their different cultural groups.

In the Caribbean, this process of racialization turned Africans into blacks, Indians into browns, and Europeans into whites. The process was most extreme between blacks and whites.” Further, that “…the blackness of the Africans became their primary defining feature.”3 Since that time colour, not achievement, has been used as the defining badge to ensure that black people are kept in their place, at the bottom.

This status quo has given rise to a deeply entrenched philosophy that colours every aspect of our lives. Aspects such as how one should live whether ethically or non-ethically, the thingswe engineer into existence, what are the things that count as genuine knowledge, what are the correct principles of logic or reasoning, and what sorts of things exist and what are their essential natures or metaphysics.

In 1807, Great Britain, the largest trader in human trafficking, brought her slave trade to an end and no amount of philosophizing can change the destiny of the West Indies and the Americas, until those who made the mess decide to clean it, even if it means the cleaning will be done by the progeny of the wrong-doers. With no more Africans being bought and brought from Africa, the solution to this set-back was to breed their own slave-stock and in many instances, the white-slave masters took nameless black women as mistresses or concubines, other white males simply begat off spring through sheer brute force and produced brown skinned off-springs that at first, occupied a strange place in the society, as they were not considered free or part of their white elite fathers’ class.

This hybridization caused the West Indies to evolve into a brown or creole class that did not look like either parent and they created their own standards and values, that gave them dominion over their black complected kith and kin. This brown class became revolutionary and militant and demanded acceptance into their white parent ruling class, and gave the ultimatum that they would pay no taxes until the authorities removed all their racial disabilities and accept them as being equal members of the elite white planter class. The local authorities gradually removed all legal restrictions, culminating on December 21, 1830, with the Act for the Removal of All Disabilities of Coloured Persons of Free Condition 1830.

There were free blacks in Jamaica from as early as the time of the vanquished Spaniards. Others, through ingenious efforts, bought their freedom in order to join the ranks of free society. Many among them were quite wealthy and well-educated. However, after 1831 all black people were lumped together as if they were one homogenous group and were deliberately left to the decisions and benevolence of the ruling white and brown class, whether they would survive physically, financially, and spiritually.

During the twentieth and twenty-first century, quite a number of black children were privileged to attend the prestigious high schools and benefit from elite and advanced education that was first established for the white and then the brown elite children. These carefully selected black children were able to became productive Jamaican entrepreneurs. However, as Henry mentioned, there were dynamics which worked to produce, and reproduce black invisibility.

These dynamics were, and still are very much alive in Jamaica where with more than 90% of the population being black, the age-old philosophy from the days of slavery that insisted that the enslaved African had to be supervised because of his savagery and brutish behaviour, and that he had to be tamed and disciplined externally, since he was incapable of being responsible for directing his life and his own business affairs, has come down through the generations that no matter how much education he may be able to acquire, the black man ‘cyaant run business’.

In an interview, Henry explained that philosophy has two capabilities to make transcendence possible – the logical and the phenomenological. With the logical, we can choose to be deductive or inductive based on our specific cultural contexts. This implies ‘choice’. Caliban could choose to negate his inborn culture and transcend into the foreign culture, or choose to imbibe the best from both cultures and in so doing infuse the essence of his culture with the essence of the foreign culture that would produce a hybrid mixture that would be exoticand unique to him alone.

Upon reflection, the highly-educated Jamaican blacks could do the same thing – choose to assimilate into the foreign culture of mainly Europe to the exclusion of their original African culture, or return to the roots of their ancestors’ culture, or also, produce an exotic unique hybrid culture. All of these choices were made. One’s success or failure however, was determined by ‘Prospero’s’ state of mind. Consider also, that there was no democracy on Caliban’s island. Prospero, after being washed ashore, simply killed Caliban’s mother Sycorax and took possession of the island. Most human cultures from ancient times, regardless of race and civilization, had, and still have respect for two laws: ‘Do all you promised to do and don’t trespass on a person or a person’s property; also known as Mayberry’s Laws in Eckankar, the Society of the Light and Sound of God; ancient spirituality brought to the West by Paul Twitchwell in 1965.

In Prospero-like manner, those laws were ignored and no democratic behavior was exercised when thousands of healthy Jamaican businesses, some of which had grown to become regional and world-beaters, some had even built banking and insurance empires, were disdainfully discarded by our national economic stewards as ‘bad debtors’. The Government desperately rushed in to rescue the banks but it left the affected mainly black borrowers to perish and be later demonized, vilified, and hounded like common criminals. Calibanized, they were deemed as not fitting the profile of the usual men of business and commerce.

Moguls in the ilk of Donavan ‘Don’ Crawford, Paul Chen-Young, and Oliver Jones, like Caliban, had made enemies with persons who did not need any democratic permission to relegate these men who had bucked their system and so had to be ‘dealt with’ by destroying their financial empires. In the case of Don Crawford, according to Edward Seaga, a former Prime Minister of Jamaica, “Don Crawford received effusive praise publicly from the then Minister of Finance, for his expansion programme. As a member of the black middle class, he was also particularly welcomed, in keeping with the policy expectation, that private ownership of the heights of the economy would be more mixed racially in the future than it was in the past.”

The idea of black people in this position must have struck a nervous chord with the top echelon seeing their privileged position now threatened where their whiteness being their single ‘advantage’ couldn’t protect them. Historically, the planters were dreadfully fearful of the revolutionary power of the enslaved and their use of violence, hence they removed their drums, a means of communication, and applied the concept of ‘divide and rule’. They equally feared the innovativeness and creativity of ideas that they saw being exercised all around them by the enslaved, especially in their ability to communicate with each other through their own language.

Hence why they were opposed to the idea of slaves being taught to read and write. Laws were passed throughout the West Indies which criminalized these activities. The emergence of black people stepping through the door of the elite’s last bastion, financial power, must have rocked them to their roots. Caliban had to be stopped. They had to revert to their own reasoning, “That is, in spite of the gift of language, Caliban remains too heavily mired in nature for its uplifting powers of reason and civilization.”

Omar Davies, acting like Prospero, insisted that Crawford give up the executive role of chairmanship and that some new directors of their choice be added to the Century National Bank’s Board from which they would choose a new chairman. Don Crawford stood at the threshold of the white and brown elite class, but he was not welcome to enter therein, despite public utterances to the contrary. Indeed, the concern about black upward mobility is what brought about this great downfall.

Seaga, in his article also asserted, “… The then government, the People’s National Party was historically anti-wealth and Socialist (close relative of Marxist Communism), and had always resented established big private business, particularly if the wealth was not bonded with its leadership in terms of its racial and political preferences.” 9 He made reference to Dennis Lalor, Paul Chen-Young and Oliver Jones being members of the brown ruling class who were at the height of the banking and insurance sectors and who did not bond with this black profile. Regrettably, Chen-Young and Jones were caught in the FINSAC dragnet and were destroyed with the mainly black investors.

One newspaper contributor attributed this take-down, especially in the case of Don

Crawford, as “bad mind and wickedness”. The domino effect of this philosophy of envy and badmindedness, in going after, villainizing, and demonizing magnates, caused 44,000 mainly black entrepreneurs to be destroyed. The downfall of this group had so great a repercussion, as it affected the countless thousands of others who depended on them for employment and livelihood.

Becoming ‘Cultured’

In the year 1611 when Shakespeare wrote the Tempest, Caliban was alone on his island and did not speak English, we cannot assume that he did not have a religion and did not believe in a force greater than himself that he worshipped. When he was taught how to speak, he was able to wax poetically about the virtues of his island. Where did that ability come from? We also cannot assume that he had no knowledge of right and wrong, or that he did not have a conscience and knew that he existed and was therefore worthy of unconditional respect and had a right to be treated as an equal and with dignity.

We are all born into a certain culture and we cannot make any choice as to whether we will leave our original culture, adopt a new culture, or develop a hybrid culture until we arrive at maturity. The ability to choose means that we must have at least two options. In the case of Caliban, he had his old way of communicating with nature, as he was alone on his island until the arrival of Prospero, the teacher of his new language, as well as other persons who were washed ashore after surviving the Tempest.

At the age of six, the author could not choose anything. She had to endure the same Tempest that her ancestors had been tossed and blown around in, and she too had to endure the swells and mighty forces, until she reached maturity and was fortunate to make choices due to the privileged curriculum she had been exposed to.

Speaking on this issue, Henry proposed, “…That’s the phenomenological moment that gives philosophy this ability to rise above specific cultural contexts. So, we have a logical and a self-reflexive capacity, but the philosopher, before he or she comes to maturity, is formed in a specific culture and while one waits on becoming mature, he or she has to learn a specific language and is shaped by that language, so that the capacity to be re-formed culturally and the capacity to transcend that culture, go together”.

At a later time he reasoned on choice, stating that: “Caliban could choose to negate his inborn culture and transcend into the foreign culture, or choose to imbibe the best from both cultures and in so doing infuse the essence of his culture with the essence of the foreign culture that would produce a hybrid mixture that would be exotic and unique to him alone.”

Dixon’s education was designed to “extricate her from herself.” The author never heard of the black poets like Claude McKay, Langston Hughes, C. L. R. James, Sylvia Wynter et al. She never learned of great African or Amerindian civilizations. She was trained in a curriculum designed, in the ideas of Frantz Fanon, to extract her from herself. English was the only acceptable language. One was deemed literate or illiterate, cultured or uncultured on the basis of being able to read and write the English language and express themselves in European terms.

Caliban’s ‘grunts’ were harshly prohibited. Music was strictly European classics, as a painful but retrospectively humorous retelling of events in the book relates. There were no drums, no music or musical instruments reminiscent of Caliban culture. Every effort was made to remove any underpinning that would keep the new inductees grounded to their roots or be able to communicate on their own terms. They were to be made into new creatures.

This reshaping was reminiscent of when the Moravian Church established churches and schools to teach reading and writing to the enslaved population much to the chagrin of the Anglican and Presbyterian churches. The enslaved enjoyed the freedom to practice their religions such as Revivalism, Myal, Voodoo, Shango, Santeria, Pocomania, Runkus for a hundred years because they were not seen as fit to attend the established Anglican and Presbyterian churches.

This freedom of religion was brought to an end after a house-slave by the name of Anthony Ulrich from the then Danish island of St. Thomas, was given audience and complained to a group of Danish dignitaries at the coronation of King Christian VI, and appraised them of the sad condition of the slaves in the West Indies who he said had no form of religious instruction or spiritual enlightenment.

Again, to the chagrin of the established churches, the Moravians opened the door for Methodists and Baptist missionaries to propagate the message of the Gospel among the ‘heathen’. The Christian ‘enlightenment’ allowed the recipients, like their progeny generations later, to be able to express themselves in their ‘masters’ tongue and expand their culture by means of it.

Self-Praise is no Recommendation

Another disservice that has been unleashed on to the black population throughout Africa and the Diaspora is that it is considered a sin to ‘blow your own horn’ and we are reminded that ‘selfpraise is no recommendation’. So, as black people we cannot validate ourselves, we cannot claim our accomplishments, as we would be described as being vain and self-centered if we admit to our beauty and attractiveness, or our wide knowledge base. As a result, many black people make themselves ‘small’, or mutilate and damage their bodies, such as in trying to ‘bleach’ away their blackness, in order to fit into the mold that the status quo has laid out for us, in terms of black people being perceived as ugly or beautiful.

We have now accepted a value system that says the fairer you are in complexion, the more beautiful and attractive you are, so black skin girls know it would be a waste of their time to enter Beauty Pageants. We have devised a way to have a ‘second prize’ or alternative for black skinned ladies, which is for them to enter what is called the Jamaica Festival Queen Competition that the authorities say is not a beauty pageant, but a more rounded competition that focuses more on knowledge of our culture and less on beauty.

It appears that more is required of the Festival Queen but the stature of the contest is at a very low rung of the ladder and attract only the black ladies who are not considered ‘beautiful’ enough for the Miss World or Miss Universe contests. At a very deep subconscious level, Jamaica agrees with this definition and black Jamaican men in particular boast how they love their ‘brownings’ and that they “cry for all black women”. (Singer Buju Banton)

It’s as if black Jamaicans have no right to celebrate with pomp and ceremonies like white royals do. A whole chapter of Too black to succeed: The FINSAC Experience, is dedicated to one of our early freedom fighters, our national hero, Right Excellent Marcus Garvey who termed them the ‘black-white’ Jamaicans who despised him, because they knew that he was their equal in so many ways. He was ignobly described by his peers, especially the mixed race or mulattoes, such as W. E. B. DuBois, and the black intelligentsia of his day. Garvey loved pomp and ceremonies and to belittle him, they described him as having jowls like that of a pig, was an ugly pure-blooded African with African features, unlike those of mixed racial heritage, in other words he was a spawn of Caliban.

The white and brown elites chastised him for being unschooled in Euro-centric knowledge and scholarship, and saw him as just an ‘uppity black man’ who had no right to be so fruitful in his accomplishments and so effective in his opinions and his philosophy, that rival the philosophies of Aristotle, Plato and Socrates who black scholars and members of the black intelligentsia are so eager and wont to quote, as they have no use for the black Jamaican home-grown variety of philosophy. A case of a prophet or a king getting no respect in his own country… “A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house.

So urgent was their need to be part of the ruling class that these ‘black-whites’ refused to speak the creole or native language which they criticized as being for ‘grass-roots’ people only and so spoke standard English, or whatever language their masters spoke. In terms of religion, many were prepared to pay the fee of 2 shillings and six pence, as decreed by the Jamaican Legislature, to be baptized in the State and established Churches, the Church of England (Anglican) and the Church of Scotland (Presbyterian).

Until this present day, Marcus Garvey, Jamaica’s first national hero, is still legally a criminal in his own country that has been independent for sixty years. This remains true even though no more proof is needed to exonerate him.

Caliban and Crawford -Victims or Villains?

In 1944 Universal Adult Suffrage was granted to Jamaicans, so black people were given the right to vote, four hundred and thirty-five years after some arrived as exiles from Spain in 1509. By the time independence was granted, all citizens, regardless of colour, creed or class could elect their leaders democratically by voting every five years.

Don Crawford did not regard himself as a second-class citizen, yet like Caliban whose island was stolen by Prospero, he complained that his bank was taken away from him through the sustained hostility from certain persons within the then government. He said “We must not forget that the greatest breakaway of Century’s stability came after that Jamaica House meeting with the honourable Minister and his associates.” 16 Who were these associates, the Prosperos who came to capture Century National Bank?

The concept of inequality, due to the colour of their skin is laced and intertwined throughout the book, especially in the chapter that deals with Jamaica’s dalliance with Marxist Communism and the Black Power era that stitched Walter Rodney into the fabric of Jamaican politics and gave birth to Democratic Socialism. The concept or philosophy of the me, myself and I, brought this ideology crashing to its knees and the United States under President Reagan, showed us that there is no such thing as Afro-Caribbean strength and unity that can challenge the hegemony of the United States of America.

What happened in Grenada October 25, 1983 to December 15, 1983 puts rest to selfdetermination for each island State. War, known as the Grenada Invasion was declared on the tiny island of Grenada with Jamaica fighting on the side of the United States. The Marxist leader and then Prime Minister of Grenada, Maurice Bishop, met a most unfortunate and very ugly demise. In its aftermath, the entire CARIBBEAN COMMON MARKET (CARICOM) threw away all vestiges of Communism and Democratic Socialism, fell in line with the Free Trade, Free Market Systems, the North American Free Trade Association (NAFTA) and the World Trade Organization (WTO). Our black leaders thought that it was in their best interest to reverse the gains that had been made towards a philosophy of self-determination and become neocolonials. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose-The more things change the more they remain the same.

Conclusion

It would appear that there has never been a time when racism has not been in vogue in one fashion or another. In our time, many black people have done everything in their power to live up to their colonizers’ standards of beauty and to acquire as much knowledge as possible at the highest levels of education, in a gargantuan effort to gain approval and to be assimilated and integrated into the dominant white culture. As black people, we have sacrificed our indigenous culture in the hope that it will erase racism from our world. In Too black to succeed: The FINSAC Experience, Dixon attempts to show that although black people, for the most part, have passed all the tests that are given in the space between ‘neither here nor there’ , we are still at the point where we are so divided along racial admixtures and hybridization, that the blacker people in Jamaica continue, like the mythical Sisyphus, to work arduously from the days of slavery to the present time, but are still unable to reap the proportionate pay-day.

It is evident that deliberate plans were made from the time of emancipation to destroy the aspirations of the former slaves, and the enforcing of this plan continued up to the time of independence, into the 21st century and maybe beyond, so that no matter how hard their progeny try to achieve upward mobility or social equality, invisible forces would remain in place to ensure that they would be deemed too black to succeed.

Caliban was a symbol of societal injustice and is symbolic of how the standard of European beauty was not applied to him and other black and non-white victims of British and European colonialization in the centuries after Shakespeare wrote The Tempest. Like Caliban, the mostly black investors, were disinherited, exploited, subjugated and treated with such contempt, that they are not even given the right to hear the Report of what became of their assets that they worked for many years to acquire.

Our black leaders, like the average white person, cannot solve the problems associated with social injustice, racism and immorality in their behaviour, without first showing a willingness to understand how their misinterpretations of history, religious teachings, philosophy, misinformed perceptions, and the impacts of their actions, may unknowingly subscribe to white-privilege pedagogy thereby maintaining the racial status quo, which places disproportionate value on white people. In Jamaica’s case, this would be white and brown people. In the meantime, these leaders claim that their overt goal is to end racial and social inequality.

Dixon hopes that her book will help to fill gaps in the knowledge-base of readers who know too little of our history and that Too black to succeed: The FINSAC Experience will help to destroy the old narrative and to enlighten all audiences who have an interest in why we, so-called black people, are how we are, and who we are today. Since ‘change has to come from within’, it is her anticipation that some in her audience, regardless of colour, race or creed, will dig deeper for that information that will bring about the needed change.

