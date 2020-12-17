Real estate firm woos customers with new product, office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

Zylus Homes, a leading provider of real estate and property development services, has launched a new product called Property Development Saving Scheme (PDSS).

Also, the fast-growing real estate company on Tuesday, opened a new office at Ogba, Lagos, to bring their services closer to the people.

The two-in-one event attracted a large number of participants, some of who were realtors, investors, media among others.

The PDSS, the firms said, gives investors a 25% interest per annum. There are six months 15%, nine months, and 12 months 25% plans.

Investors can also pay as low as N50,000 monthly and get a return on investment at the maturity of their investment.

Gbemi Abiodun, CEO, Sambio Properties, said the opening of Ogba branch office shows that Zylus, one of the most proactive companies in the Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG), has the interest of realtors at heart.

Gbemi said the 25% interest par annum on PDSS is a very good development compared to what banks pay.

Mrs Gift Emmanuel, a consultant with Zylus Group, said the Land Investment Banking (LIB) portfolio of the company is a sure way to invest and make returns without tax.

“Money invested with Zylus is insured and investors are guaranteed of the safety of their money,” she added.

Group Managing Director, Zylus Group International, Oluwatosin Oladunjoye, said Zylus is one of the innovative real estate companies in Nigeria with a unique product called Land Banking.

He said: “What land banking means is you buy land and keep it. We know the strategy and put all expertise in place.

“We buy property and resell at a higher price, and as a result, give our investors their ROI.

“The company has properties on both the mainland and island of Lagos and is expanding its strength across the 36 states of the federation.

“Some of Zylus properties currently on sale include Chrystland Estate, Richview Estate, Prosperity Garden all in Ibeju Lekki among others.

