RCLI, Geeta Ashram Trust conduct free eye surgery in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

On its drive to humanitarian activity and giving back to society, Rotary Club of Lagos Island, Geeta Ashram Temple and Charity conduct free eye surgery to many people in order to mitigate the effect of work hazards against human eyes from the use of chemicals, computers and other industrial and environmental health challenges affecting the eyes of the common Nigerians, who are unable to afford such medical treatment.

Rotary globally observes December as “Disease Prevention & Treatment Month” therefore free eye cataract surgery in Kano is scheduled this month. This is worth notable that many of the patients who can’t afford actually wait throughout the year to get the surgeries done by RCLI.

In a media briefing, the President of the Club, Rtn. Sanjay Srivastava explained that they don’t deviate from rotary global motto which is service above self and this is the motivation behind the free eye surgeries for host community.

According to Srivastava, giving back to society has great joy and being Rotarians, we always lead by our action and vision. “Our action, our character to provide service to humanity is such that inspires millions to come forward and join the league in service of humanity. We serve humanity with limited resources and that is why as Rotarians we appeal to concerned citizens to contribute to the rotary 4T; time, thought, talent and treasure”.

Rtn. Srivastava said that Rotarians worldwide is known as angel of peace as they are serving communities in many ways. And many of our executed projects are lifesaving and life changing which is achieved when Rotarians join hand for service projects”.

The Chairman of Project, Mr. Manu Lalwani added that we have been conducting eye surgeries for more than 10 years, and since we collaborated with RCLI, we have completed 2500 free surgeries in the last 4 years.

“This year our plan is to reach 1100 and more, while we intend to complete 850+ by December 4, and we have further plan of 400 surgeries in April in Lagos. Screening for the same shall start in January at Geeta Ashram, Lekki Phase I. There we do free eye check-up and screening for the needy ones every Monday and Wednesday with highly skilled doctors.

We appreciate members and friends of Rotary for their contribution in the exercise, Geeta Ashram Trust for collaborating with Rotarian Manu Lalwani, Rotarian Anil Gopwani and all BOD members. The heartfelt gratitude goes to the doctors, medical team and volunteers for marathon surgeries and special care to needy ones in the community to make the yearly free eye surgery project a great success.

Kindly Share This Story: