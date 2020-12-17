Breaking News
Ramaphosa says reconciliation can't be achieved without reforms in South Africa

Ramaphosa says reconciliation can’t be achieved without reforms in South Africa
South Africa’s President. Cyril Ramaphosa

Reconciliation would remain elusive in South Africa if the implementation of successful land and economic reforms were resisted, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

Delivering his address on Reconciliation Day, Ramaphosa said failing to address these important issues would be a stumbling block to true reconciliation.

“We cannot build a truly caring society so long as the country’s majority live in conditions of poverty, inequality and deprivation, while a minority exists in comfort and privilege,” he noted.

The process of implementing the expropriation of land without compensation is underway, with the bill in parliament.

The process was aimed at accelerating the distribution of land to redress the historical injustices of land dispossession under colonialism and apartheid.

Ramaphosa said while racism was no longer legalised, South Africa was still faced with widespread racism.

“The state of race relations in our country remains fragile,” he noted.

The Day of Reconciliation was set aside to foster unity in the new South Africa after the end of apartheid regime. This year’s event was aimed at focusing on issues of discrimination and violence against women.

