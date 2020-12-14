Rainoil wins 2020 downstream company of the year award

Kindly Share This Story:

Rainoil Limited, an integrated oil and gas company operating in the downstream sector, has won the 2020 Downstream Company of the Year Award at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA) 2020 hosted by Businessday Newspapers.

The Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, said the award is an acknowledgement of the group’s consistent focus on “strategic and value-driven investments” in energy sector of the Nigerian economy.

According to him the award was particularly gratifying, coming at the time the company is making great effort in contributing to the economic development of the country with its sterling efforts to ensuring in-country utilization and deepening of gas penetration in the nation.

He noted that the group recently launched its Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) facility with a tank capacity of 8000MT and a fleet capacity of about 40 LPG trucks, which he believes that the expansion of Rainoil Limited perfectly aligns with the company’s vision and mission to continually proffer solutions to fill the voids in the energy sector.

He said the company has also continued to make significant investment in cutting edge technology in order to maintain and improve its excellent customer service delivery.

