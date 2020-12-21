Rahama Sadau is new face of Koyin Skincare

Kindly Share This Story:

Kiki Osinajo’s skincare company signs Rahama Sadau as brand ambassador. Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau has secured a fresh endorsement deal as the face of skin care product, Koyin Skincare.

She was unveiled via the company’s Instagram page.

“Rahama Sadau, welcome to the @konyinskincare_ family as our first BRAND AMBASSADOR. Konyin is heading up north. Looking forward to the glow journey”, announced Koyin Skin care.

Confirming her appointment, the actress took to her Instagram page to express excitement and urged her over two million followers to patronize the product.

“Yaaay Guess who just joined the @konyinskincare_ family!! I’m super excited & can’t wait to expose you guys to this amazing brand that I’ve been using for a while now. So yeah like @kikiosinbajo said, the Liquid Gold Soap is my favorite and I guess that answered your questions of “Rahama what’s your skincare secret ?” “It’s the skin for me” etc. Toh fa Ba komai bane illa KONYIN O! natural & harmless. It gets you that glow you’ve been dreaming of”, she wrote.

Going further, the founder, Koyin Skincare, Kiki Osinbajo, also welcomed the northern actress to the family.

“Rahama Sadau welcomes the @konyinskincare_ family as our first brand ambassador. Konyin is heading up north. Looking forward to the glow journey”.

Kiki however disclosed that Sadau’s endorsement is part of the company’s plan to expand its tentacles to the northern part of the country.

