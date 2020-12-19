Queen Paulina Ugwuru set to bring succor to children living with cancer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

The delectable beauty queen, Miss Paulina Ugwuru is one diva in the making with a charming look and humane heart. The Benue State born queen won the second edition of ‘Miss Starlet Africa beauty contest’ organized by MT ENTERTAINMENT recently.

She was declared an undisputed winner after beating other contestants to emerge the best and outstanding contestant.

Miss Ugwuru in a brief chat with vanguard disclosed that the contest, being her first ever attempt, with success, marks a pathway to her dreams in life. “I have always been passionate about humanitarian projects and had longed for a foundation that will bring to light the charity dreams. This contest which is a child cancer awareness foundation is set to bring hope and smiles to child living with cancer. I think this is a stepping stone to achieving this,” says Queen Ugwuru.

