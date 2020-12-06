‘Quam’s Money’ set to have its star-studded, one of a kind premiere tonight

Kindly Share This Story:

The star-studded premiere of the much talked about blockbuster, ‘Quam’s Money,’ is set to take place tonight, the 6th of December 2020, at 4 different locations around Nigeria at the same time.

The Inkblot Productions, Filmone, House 21 movie will be screened at all 4 locations for select audiences consisting of the movie’s cast — Falz, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Williams Uchemba, Toni Tones, Michelle Dede, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Jemima Osunde, etc — and many other Nigerian entertainment industry A-listers.

‘Quam’s Money’ is an action-comedy which follows the character of Quam aka Sweet Boy Q, a security-guard-turned-millionaire, who does everything to get his money back after losing N500 million to a group of fraudsters in a phoney business deal. It is the sequel to the 2018 hit movie ‘New Money,’ and sees Falz reprise his role from the first movie, this time as the lead character. It is directed by Kayode Kasum (Sugar Rush) and written by Chinaza Onuzo (Up North).

‘Quam’s Money’ will be available for public viewing in cinemas across Nigeria from the 11th of December 2020.

