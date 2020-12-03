Put 2023 ambition on hold, Saraki advises politicians

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Preside

nt of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has advised politicians, irrespective of political parties, to put their 2023 political ambition on hold and focus on solutions to security challenges facing Nigeria.

Saraki gave the advice in Abuja on Wednesday, at the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee.

“It is legitimate for politicians to have ambition (but) this is the time for us to put our ambition on hold,” he said.

Saraki, who is the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee of the PDP, said the pre-occupation of leaders for now should be how to keep the country united, rebuild her institutions and defeat the forces seeking to pull her apart.

He advised political leaders on rebuilding the country’s infrastructure, repositioning it as a respected and responsible member of the international community, making the country truly serve the citizenry and inspiring patriotism from them.

“Any political party or politician not worried by these issues is not worth the ambition he or she is pursuing.

“We believe that nothing is more important at this point than Nigeria,” Saraki said.

The former senate president said it was obvious that the success of the PDP today was the only hope that Nigeria needed to survive and bounce fully back.

He promised PDP leadership that members of the reconciliation committee would do their best to accomplish the task assigned to them.

Saraki said that the committee had started working, even before their inauguration, by reaching out to aggrieved members of the party for reconciliation.

“We had already been speaking and meeting with some of our governors who are central to the reconciliation.

“I am proud to note that PDP is still the best platform through which we can rebuild and unite Nigeria.

“One indication about the significance of this party is that it is the only political party that has at least a governor in all the six geo-political zones of our country.

“Our party is also the only party which has members in all the households, streets, polling zones, wards, local government areas, states and across the country.

“It is said that any street or community where the symbol of the umbrella is not sighted may not be part of the Nigerian territory,” he said.

Saraki said that while PDP chances in the 2023 elections were very bright, there was need for members to unite to further brighten these.

Inaugurating the committee, PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, expressed confidence in the members’ ability to carry out the assignment.

He said members of the committee were chosen because of their integrity and the skills they possessed.

“We also believe that reconciliation is a major assignment in our party,” Secondus said.

Secondus said that Nigeria needed quality leadership in 2023 to solve its myriad of problems.

The quality leadership, according to him, abound in PDP, and should come on board to serve not only the party, but the entire country.

“The country is in dire need of men of high integrity who will prepare our party and our people for the 2023 general election,” he said.

Other members of the committee are, former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim; former governors of Kastina, Ibrahim Shema; Cross River, Liyel Imoke; and Gombe Ibrahim Dankwambo; as well as former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande-Adeola.(

Kindly Share This Story: