Purported defection of Ihedioha, others to APC untrue — Imo PDP

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, described the purported defection of Chief Emeka Ihedioha and other party loyalists, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as “a fake news, sponsored by failed politicians”.

The State Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ogubundu Nwadike, equally described the news, which is currently trending on other social media platforms as “mischievous and poorly scripted”

He insisted that there was no iota of truth in the rumour making the rounds in some newspapers, as well as other social media news platforms, alleging plans by Chief Emeka Ihedioha and some notable leaders to decamp to the APC.

His words: “Ordinarily, we would not dignify such inanity with an official response, but to ensure that nobody is held in doubt about the falsehood inherent in the said story. We not only declare unequivocally that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has no plans to leave our dear party, but we authoritatively add that he and other leaders of our party in the state have no reason to contemplate such action.

“It is very evident that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha, a life member of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of our party, is a consequential stakeholder and leader whose loyalty and commitment to the PDP since its formation, has never been called to question.

“His integrity quotient has been tested and proven. It may be necessary to remind all that it was via PDP that he served our country in various high offices, including Chief Whip, Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the House of Representatives and only recently, elected Governor of Imo State overwhelmingly by the people.

“However, we are not oblivious of the clandestine efforts by fifth columnists, who have perpetually lost sleep over the goodwill, respect and massive support Rt. Hon. Ihedioha enjoys in the state and across the country.

“The good news is that the sponsors of the joke, are not unknown to Imolites and Nigerians. Without any need to yet publish their identities, we will only assure them that their pettiness is inconsequential.”

He used the opportunity to not only assure their members, supporters, Imolites and Nigerians in general, to completely disregard the rumour but also insisted that Chief Ihedioha never contemplated such a move.

While saying that “only recently, a member of the Imo State House of Assembly, representing Orlu State Constituency, Hon. Paschal Okolie, announced his defection from the ruling APC to our party, with his loyalists and we are expecting more to follow soon”, Mazi Nwadike also said that “Imo PDP under the watch of Engr. Charles C. Ugwuh is intact and there is no crack or leakage anywhere.”

