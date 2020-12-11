PTF committee to investigate racketeering allegations on COVID-19 test results – Coordinator

Kindly Share This Story:

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has disclosed that it had set up a committee to investigate allegations of racketeering over coronavirus test results.

The PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, announced this at the briefing of the taskforce in Abuja on Thursday that racketeering was illegal, endangered lives and could damage the country’s reputation, adding that those found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.

“A committee has been set up to investigate this and all those involved and found to culpable will be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

He said the PTF would not tolerate any acts capable of putting people’s lives at risk, adding that a means was being developed “for identifying and verifying results”.

Meanwhile, Aliyu has reiterated an earlier warning by the PTF against unnecessary international travel during the Yuletide, stating that with the fresh wave of the spread of dreaded virus in Europe and other places, anyone on a trip to any of those places in the nearest future faced the risk of being stranded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

