Protect your children from COVID-19, Oyetola’s wife charges parents

By Shina Abubakar

Wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola on Saturday admonished parents and guardians in the state to protect their children adequately from COVID-19 as the country the second wave of the pandemic hit the country.

Oyetola speaking during the year 2020 end of the year children’s party at the Government House Lawn, Oke-Fia, Osogbo urged residents to resume use of facemask in public places at all times to ensure the total defeat of the pandemic.

She added that the rate at which the second wave of the pandemic is spreading in the country demands that Nigerians adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 precautionary measures and parents should take measures serious to protect their wards especially during the yuletide season.