Prophet drags tenant to police station for regularly praying at nights

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

A self-acclaimed prophet, Kolawole Adisa, of House 50, Anike Ibikunle Street, Mosan area of Lagos state, has reported his tenant to Area ‘P’ Police command, Gate Bus Stop, for allegedly praying at nights on a regular basis.

The landlord who claims to be presiding over one of the parishes of Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church at Ikola area of the state, said his tenant disturbs him anytime the latter prays at night, adding that “his prayer is against the prescription of my doctor”.

Reacting, the tenant who simply identified himself as Engr Kenny John refuted the claims made by the landlord as “false and concocted report” while explaining his side of the story.

According to him, “I rented this apartment in 2018 and I categorically told him (landlord) of my faith, particularly my denomination as a member of Mountain of Fire where prayer is our most powerful weapon to conquer life fiercest battles.

“Also, I stated my terms and conditions before moving to the apartment of which I told him I wouldn’t want to be staying with my landlord under the same roof to avoid some of these unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

ALSO READ: Imo Police Command arrests killer policemen

He continued: “The trouble started immediately he (landlord) moved into this apartment and requested I connected him with my electricity bill and water bill respectively of which I declined.

“Since then, I noticed his mood changed towards me and I never took him serious because I had many important things I paid attention to.

“So, I believed this is the more reason he gave me notice to quit from his house and I agreed to leave next year as stated in the letter.

“He should just let’s go settle this in court instead of coming up with this flimsy excuse.”

While settling the dispute between the two parties, Officer Solomon of Area ‘P’ command begged them to allow peace reign amicably.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: