Prof. Akinwumi emerges Lokoja varsity new VC

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Professor Olayemi Durotomi Akinwumi has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, FUL.

Akinwumi who is presently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University will be taking over as the 3rd FUL VC following the end of the tenure of the incumbent, Prof. Angela Miri Freeman.

Announcing the new appointment at the premises of the University on Friday, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Chris Iheanyichukwu Adighije, said the process of the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor started in September 2020 where the institution declare the position vacant through publication in a national newspaper.

According to him, “Upon the publication, the governing council received 81 applications from various part of the country, which was subjected to due process and a search party was constituted to look for people that are qualified but did not apply. 20 applicants out of the 81 were shortlisted.

“The selection board made up of two external members of the council and two internal members from the Senate of the institution including the Chairman of the Governing Council met on Thursday and conducted an interview for 14 applicants that appear before the selection board.

“At the end of the interview, the selection board came up with three names according to their scores.

“Professor Olayemi Durotimi Akinwumi who is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Nasarawa State University came first, Professor Akintayo Emmanuel Temitope from Ekiti state came second while Professor Krekere Tawari Fufeye from Bayelsa came third.

“The Council met this morning to deliberated on the names and approved the appointment of Professor Olayemi Durotimi as the third Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja to take over from Professor Angella Miri whose tenure has elapsed,” he said.

He described the process as seamless and thanks to the members of the council for their Patience and perseverance that led to the peaceful conduct of the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor.

