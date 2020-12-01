Pro-northern group cautions against running errands for coupists

Kindly Share This Story:

The Northern Patriotic Assembly (NPA) has warned for people to desist from running errands for coupists with statements on national security and the service chiefs.

In a statement signed by its Director of Press, Muhammadu Adamu, on Thursday, the group said some remarks are “despicable and might be a manifestation of one of the many smear campaigns intended to discredit the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in addressing the security threats in the country”.

The Northern Patriotic Assembly said these people don’t have the interest of the nation at heart; only playing to the gallery.

The group, therefore, warned them to forthwith quit the politics and equally cease making unguarded and illogical statements that insult the sensibilities of Nigerians.

The NPA, however, challenged them to swear that they are not aware that the recent attacks by Boko Haram in Borno State are not the handiwork of politicians.

