President’s confidence in service chiefs, security agencies a tonic for more successes – Arewa Citizens

The Arewa Citizens Coalition for Change (ACCC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s Christmas speech wherein he urged Nigerians to be patient with the service chiefs and security agencies.

The group said the president’s remarks would catalyze his security architecture, officers and troops to more success in the new year.

Recall that President Buhari had urged Nigerians for more time, cooperation and support to the troops in its quest to rid the nation of remnants of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

In a statement signed by its Director, Public Enlightenment, Shamsudeen Suleiman, on Friday, the Arewa group noted that the president hit the nail on the head as the country’s security challenges go beyond “simplistic options”.

According to Suleiman, the military and other security agencies would do more exploits through the volunteering of credible information on activities of armed bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements.

He said all hands must be on deck in this regard and not the exclusive preserve of the security agencies alone.

The group, however, assured that incidents of insecurity in the country would be reduced to the barest minimum in the new year.

